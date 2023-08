By Jared Samuelson

Ray Powell and Gaute Friis join the program to discuss the SeaLight initiative and some of the maritime gray zone tactics China is employing in the South China Sea.

Ray is a fellow at Stanford University’s Distinguished Careers Institute in Palo Alto, California. He recently concluded a 35-year career in the U.S. Air Force, during which he served as U.S. Air Attaché in Vietnam and Senior Defense Official/Defense Attaché in Australia.

Gaute Friis is a Defense Innovation Scholar at Stanford’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation.

Download Sea Control 456 – China’s Maritime Gray Zone Tactics and SeaLight with Ray Powell and Gaute Friis



Links

1. “Gray Zone Tactics Playbook: Bow-Crossing,” by Gaute Friis, SeaLight, July 17, 2023.

2. “Gray Zone Tactics Playbook: Blocking,” by Gaute Friis, SeaLight, July 18, 2023.

3. “Gray Zone Tactics Playbook: Cable-Cutting,” by Gaute Friis, SeaLight, July 25, 2023.

4. “Gray Zone Tactics Playbook: Ramming,” by Gaute Friis, SeaLight, July 30, 2023.

5. “Gray Zone Tactics Playbook: Water Cannoning,” by Gaute Friis, SeaLight, August 6, 2023.

6. “SeaLight.“

