By Ed Salo

Lauren Young joins the program to discuss her Occasional Paper for RUSI entitled, “Future Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing Trends in a Warming World: A Global Horizon Scan.”

Lauren Young is a Research Fellow in the Organized Crime and Policing team at RUSI with expertise in wildlife crime and conservation.

Download Sea Control 455 – The Future of IUU Fishing with Lauren Young

Links

1. “Future Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing Trends in a Warming World: A Global Horizon Scan,” by Lauren Young, Cathy Haenlein and Grace Evans, Royal United Services Institute, March 2023.

Ed Salo is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Jim Jarvie edited and produced this episode.