By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Gijs Dreijer joins the program to discuss maritime risk management and his new book: The Power and Pains of Polysemy: Maritime Trade, Averages and Institutional Development in the Low Countries (15th-16th Centuries).

Gijs Dreijer (1992) completed his MA at Leiden University in 2017 and subsequently started a joint PhD degree at the University of Exeter (History) and the Vrije Universiteit Brussels (Law). In 2021 he returned to Leiden University to work as a postdoc in the VICI project of Catia Antunes.

Download Sea Control 454 – Maritime Trade, Averages, and Institutional Development in the Low Countries with Dr. Gijs Dreijer



1.The Power and Pains of Polysemy: Maritime Trade, Averages, and Institutional Development in the Low Countries (15th-16th Centuries), by Dr. Gijs Dreier, Brill, 2023.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

William McQuiston edited and produced this episode.