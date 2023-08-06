By Jared Samuelson

Longtime friend and supporter of the podcast, Dr. Claude Berube, returns to discuss his latest work of fiction, The Philippine Pact, the latest entry in the Connor Stark novel series.

Claude has taught at the United States Naval Academy, worked at the Office of Naval Intelligence and the U.S. Senate, and as an officer in the Navy Reserve deployed overseas. He has been a fellow with both the Brookings Institution and Heritage Foundation.

Download Sea Control 451 – The Philippine Pact with Dr. Claude Berube

Links

1. The Philippine Pact, by Claude Berube, Milford House, 2023.

2. “The Maritime Story Missing in ‘Civilian Warriors,'” by Claude Berube, CIMSEC, December 17, 2013.

