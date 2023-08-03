By Walker Mills

Dr. Jacquelyn Schneider joins the program to discuss her recent article “Looking Back to Look Forward: Autonomous Systems, Military Revolutions, and the Importance of Cost.” The conversation covers unmanned systems, military revolutions, and the role of unmanned technology in future conflict.

Dr. Schneider is a Hoover Fellow at the Hoover Institution and an affiliate of the Center for International Security and Cooperation, both at Stanford University.

Download Sea Control 450 – Autonomous Systems and Military Revolutions with Dr. Jacquelyn Schneider

Links

1. “Looking Back to Look Forward: Autonomous Systems, Military Revolutions, and the Importance of Cost,” by Jacquelyn Schneider and Julia McDonald, Journal of Strategic Studies, January 24, 2023.

2. “Does Technology Win Wars?” by Jacquelyn Schneider, Foreign Affairs, March 3, 2023.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by William McQuiston.