By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Heather Haley joins the program to discuss invented traditions and the imagined community of the battleship USS Alabama. Heather is a historian at the Naval History and Heritage Command.

Download Sea Control 447 – Neptune’s Commandments with Dr. Heather Haley

Links

1. “Neptune’s Commandments: Invented Traditions and the Formation of USS Alabama (BB-60) as an Imagined Community,” by Heather M. Hanley, International Journal of Naval History, December 30, 2020.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.