By Jared Samuelson

Author Trent Hone rejoins the formation to discuss his book Mastering the Art of Command: Admiral Chester W. Nimitz and Victory in the Pacific. Trent is an authority on the U.S. Navy of the early twentieth century and a leader in the application of complexity science to organizational design.

Download Sea Control 446 – Mastering the Art of Command with Trent Hone

1. Mastering the Art of Command – Admiral Chester W. Nimitz and Victory in the Pacific by Trent Hone, U.S. Naval Institute Press, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.