By Jared Samuelson

Jaime Karremann joins the program to discuss his book on Dutch Cold War submarine operations, In Deepest Secrecy: Dutch Submarine Espionage Operations from 1968 to 1991. Jaime is a naval journalist who writes primarily for his Dutch website Marineschepen.nl.

Download Sea Control 444 – Dutch Cold War Submarine Operations with Jaime Karremann

Links

1. In Deepest Secrecy: Dutch Submarine Espionage Operations from 1968 to 1991, by Jaime Karreman, Naviesworldwide.com, October 1, 2018.

2. marineschepen.nl.

