Sea Control 444 – Dutch Cold War Submarine Operations with Jaime Karremann

By Jared Samuelson
Jaime Karremann joins the program to discuss his book on Dutch Cold War submarine operations, In Deepest Secrecy: Dutch Submarine Espionage Operations from 1968 to 1991. Jaime is a naval journalist who writes primarily for his Dutch website Marineschepen.nl.
Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.
This episode was edited and produced by Nate Miller.