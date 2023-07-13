Podcast

Sea Control 444 – Dutch Cold War Submarine Operations with Jaime Karremann

By Jared Samuelson

Jaime Karremann joins the program to discuss his book on Dutch Cold War submarine operations, In Deepest Secrecy: Dutch Submarine Espionage Operations from 1968 to 1991. Jaime is a naval journalist who writes primarily for his Dutch website Marineschepen.nl.

Download Sea Control 444 – Dutch Cold War Submarine Operations with Jaime Karremann

Links

1. In Deepest Secrecy: Dutch Submarine Espionage Operations from 1968 to 1991, by Jaime Karreman, Naviesworldwide.com, October 1, 2018.
2. marineschepen.nl.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org. 

This episode was edited and produced by Nate Miller.

