Sea Control 441 – Russia’s Dark Tanker Fleet with Christiaan Triebert

By Jared Samuelson

New York Times journalist Christiaan Triebert comes aboard to discuss his investigation into how a dark fleet of tankers is moving Russian oil.

Christiaan is a journalist with The New York Times’ Visual Investigations team, which combines traditional reporting with digital sleuthing and open source methods. Prior to joining The Times, he was a senior investigator and lead trainer at the investigative group Bellingcat and worked throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Links

1. “Fake Signals and American Insurance: How a Dark Fleet Moves Russian Oil,” by Christiaan Triebert, Blacki Migliozzi, Alexander Cardia, Muyi Xiao, and David Botti, The New York Times, May 30, 2023.

2. Sea Control 380 – Underwriters of the United States with Dr. Hannah Farber, by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, September 15, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.