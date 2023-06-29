Sea Control 440 – The Wager with David Grann

By Jared Samuelson

New York Times bestselling author David Grann joins us to discuss his latest work, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny & Murder. David is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and an award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker magazine.

Links

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, by David Grann, Doubleday, April 18, 2023.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast.