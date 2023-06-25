Podcast

Sea Control 439 – The Fantastic Voyage of USS Oregon with Dr. Heather Haley

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Heather Haley joins us to tell the tale of the USS Oregon’s journey from the west coast to the east coast at the outbreak of the Spanish-American War in 1898. Heather is a historian at the Naval History and Heritage Command.

1. “To Make The Navy Ready to Strike’: The Fantastic Voyage of USS Oregon,” by Dr. Heather M. Haley, The Sextant, Naval History and Heritage Command, February 27, 2023. 

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.

