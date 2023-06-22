Sea Control 438 – Small States and the Law of the Sea with Dr. Douglas Guilfoyle

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Douglas Guilfoyle joins the program to discuss his paper in British Yearbook of International Law: “Litigation as Statecraft: Small States and the Law of the Sea.”

Douglas Guilfoyle is Professor of International Law and Security at the University of New South Wales Canberra at the Australian Defence Force Academy. His principal areas of research are maritime security, the international law of the sea and international and transnational criminal law.

1. “Litigation as Statecraft: Small States and the Law of the Sea,” Douglas Guilfoyle, British Yearbook of International Law, May 30, 2023.

