By Jared Samuelson

Marisol Maddox joins the program to discuss her chapter contribution to the report Navigating Breakup: Security Realities of Freezing Politics and Thawing Landscapes in the Arctic. Her chapter contribution is entitled, “Implications of climate change for military operations in the Arctic.” She is a Senior Arctic Analyst at the Polar Institute of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

Download Sea Control 433 – Climate Change and Military Operations in the Arctic with Marisol Maddox

Links

1. Navigating Breakup: Security Realities of Freezing Politics and Thawing Landscapes in the Arctic, edited by Karsten Friis, Elana Wilson Rowe, Mike Sfraga, and Ulf Sverdrup, with Pavel K. Baev, Troy J. Bouffard, Marc Lanteigne, Marisol Maddox and Jan-Gunnar Winther, The Wilson Center and the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, January 2023.

2. Marisol Maddox’s Twitter Feed.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Marie Williams edited and produced this episode.