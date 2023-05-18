By Jared Samuelson

Tom Crestodina speaks about his children’s book, Working Boats: An Inside Look at Ten Amazing Watercraft and the experience of being a fisherman in Alaska. In addition to the masterful illustrations he created for his book, Crestodina includes a little something for everyone to learn about the fishing industry.

Download Sea Control 431 – Working Boats with Tom Crestodina





Links

1. Working Boats – An Inside Look at Ten Amazing Watercraft, Tom Crestodina, Sasquatch Books, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Joshua Groover edited and produced today’s episode.