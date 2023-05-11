Sea Control 430 – Australian Constabulary Missions with Sean Andrews

By Jared Samuelson

Captain Sean Andrews of the Royal Australian Navy joins the program to discuss the RAN’s role in fisheries enforcement and the complexities inherent in that mission. Andrews recently published a chapter for the book, Sea Power by Other Means: Naval Contributions to National Objectives beyond Sea Control and Power Projection, and Traditional Service Missions.

Links

1. Sea Power by Other Means: Naval Contributions to National Objectives Beyond Sea Control, Power Projection, and Traditional Service Missions, edited by J. Overton, Nomos, 2023.

2. Sean Andrews’ Twitter Feed.

