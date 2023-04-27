By Anna McNiel

John Konrad, the CEO and founder of gCaptain, discusses rebuilding Loran-C and argues that GPS’ vulnerabilities necessitate a redundant system. Konrad also advocates for the introduction of AI into the Loran system to allow for greater accuracy and improved overall performance.

Download Sea Control 428 – “Could AI-fueled Amateur Radio Rebuild Loran-C?” with John Konrad



Links

1. “Enhanced Loran,” Sherman Lo and Benjamin Peterson, Stanford University, August 3, 2016.

2. “Could AI-Fueled Amateur Radio Rebuild Loran-C?,” John Konrad, K5HIP (gCaptain,) February 18, 2023.

3. Ham Radio Crash Course Website.

4. “Cyber Threats Prompt Return of Radio for Ship Navigation,” Jonathan Saul, K5HIP (gCaptain,) August 7, 2017.

5. “eLORAN: a terrestrial alternative to GPS,” Jeff Sherpard, Microcontroller Tips, October 26, 2020.

6. “Let the Coast Guard Operate eLORAN” David W. Zenkel, U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings, June 2021.

7. “LORAN-C Infrastructure & E-LORAN,” Gps.gov, November 15, 2019.

Anna McNeil is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast, and edited and produced this episode. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.