By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Nizan Feldman discusses his article published in Security Studies and co-authored with Mark Shipton, entitled “Naval Power, Merchant Fleets, and the Impact of Conflict on Trade.” Dr. Nizan Feldman is an assistant professor at the Division of International Relations, School of Political Science, University of Haifa. He is also a senior research fellow at the Maritime Policy & Strategy Research Center, University of Haifa.

Download Sea Control 427 – The Impact of Conflict on Trade with Dr. Nizan Feldman

Links

1. “Naval Power, Merchant Fleets, and the Impact of Conflict on Trade,” Nizan Feldman and Mark Shipton, Security Studies, December 8, 2022.

2. Nizan Feldman’s Twitter Feed.

