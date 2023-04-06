Sea Control 425 – Sweden’s Navy in NATO with Dr. Sebastian Bruns

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Sebastian Bruns joins the program to discuss his recent article for CIMSEC, “The Swedish Navy in NATO: Opportunities and Challenges.” Dr. Bruns also highlights how Sweden and Finland’s NATO bids change the strategic geography in Europe.

1. “The Swedish Navy in NATO: Opportunities and Challenges,” Dr. Sebastian Bruns, CIMSEC, January 11, 2023.

