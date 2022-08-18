By Jared Samuelson

In the wake of the U.S. Navy testing uncrewed vessels as part of the Rim of the Pacific exercise, Johnathan Falcone and Jonathan Panter join the podcast to discuss possible drawbacks of autonomous vessels.

Jonathan Panter is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Political Science at Columbia University. His research examines naval organizational practices and crisis management. Prior to attending Columbia, he served as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy.

Johnathan Falcone is an active-duty surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy, serving as chief engineer aboard a littoral combat ship. He is a graduate of Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs and Yale University.

Download Sea Control 372 – The Problem with Autonomous Ships

Links

1. “Feedback Loops and Fundamental Flaws in Autonomous Warships,” by Jonathan Panter and Johnathan Falcone, War on the Rocks, June 24, 2022.

2. “The Unplanned Costs of an Unmanned Fleet,” by Jonathan Panter and Johnathan Falcone, War on the Rocks, December 28, 2021.

3. “RIMPAC Testing Will Inform the Fate of Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel,” by Mallory Shelbourne, USNI News, August 1, 2022.

4. “Sea Control 301 – Task Force 59 with John “Fozzie” Miller & Ari Cicurel,” by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, December 12, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Nathan Miller.