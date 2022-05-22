By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Chris Ma joins us to discuss wargaming efforts at the Center for Naval Analyses. Chris is the Wargaming Research Program Director at CNA. Sea Control 347 – Wargaming at CNA with Dr. Chris Ma

Links

1. “Rolling the Iron Dice: From Analytical Wargaming to the Cycle of Research,” by Peter Perla, Web Ewell, Christopher Ma, Justin Peachey, Jeremy Sepinsky, and Basil Tripsas, War on the Rocks, October 21, 2019.

2. “Revitalizing Wargaming is Necessary to be Prepared for Future Wars,” by Robert Work and Gen. Paul Selva, War on the Rocks, December 8, 2015.

