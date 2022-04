By Jared Samuelson

Happy CIMSEC-versary!!! CIMSEC Founder Scott Cheney-Peters and original Sea Control host Matt Hipple join us to celebrate CIMSEC’s 10-year anniversary and discuss the site’s origins and evolution.

