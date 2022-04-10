By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Chris Demchak joins the programs to discuss hacking at sea and its possible impacts. Dr. Demchak is the Hopper Chair for Cyber Security at the U.S. Naval War College.

Download Sea Control 335 – Sea-Hacking from Land with Dr. Chris Demchak

Links

1. “Can’t Sail Away from Cyber Attacks. ‘Sea-Hacking’ from Land,” by Chris C. Demchak and Michael L. Thomas, War on the Rocks, October 15, 2021.

2. “North Korean Jams GPS Signals to Fishing Boats: South,” by Ian Wood and Stella Kim, NBC News, April 1, 2016.

3. “Ships fooled in GPS spoofing attack suggest Russian cyberweapon,” by David Hambling, NewScientist, August 10, 2017.

4. “Iran’s secret cyber files,” by Deborah Haynes, SkyNews.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.