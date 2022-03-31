Sea Control 332 – Voices from the Shoreline with Mike Smylie

By Jared Samuelson

Author Mike Smylie joins the podcast to discuss his book, Voices from the Shoreline, vanishing fisherfolk, and fishing techniques along Britain’s west coast. Mike is a maritime historian specializing in the fishing industry. He has written more than 20 books on the subject.

1. Voices from the Shoreline: The Ancient and Ingenious Traditions of Coastal Fishing, by Mike Smylie, The History Press, November 1, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.