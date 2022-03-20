By Jared Samuelson

J Overton joins the podcast to discuss gray zone warfare and the San Juan Island boundary dispute. J is a non-resident fellow with the Modern War Institute and a Navy civilian.

Sea Control 329 – The San Juan Island Boundary Dispute with J Overton

1. “The San Juan Island Boundary Dispute, 1859: Conditions for Peace and Dominance in a Very Gray Zone,” by J. Overton, Small Wars Journal, October 19, 2017.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by David Suchyta.