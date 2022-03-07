By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Ian Ralby joins the program to discuss Russia’s weaponization of food chains, responses to sanctions, what China stands to gain from the invasion of Ukraine, and more. Dr. Ralby is a maritime lawyer and recognized maritime security expert.

Download Sea Control 325 – Ukraine is Not Enough with Dr. Ian Ralby

Links

1. “Ukraine is Not Enough: Just the Beginning of Russia’s Assault on the World,” by Dr. Ian Ralby, Dr. David Soud and Rohini Ralby, Irconsilium.com, February 25, 2022.

2. “Why the U.S. Needs to Act Fast to Prevent Russia from Weaponizing Food Supply Chains,” by Dr. Ian Ralby, Dr. David Soud and Rohini Ralby, Politico, February 27, 2022.

3. I.R. Consilium.

4. Putin hails $117.5 bln of China deal as Russia squares off with West, by Vladimir Soldatkin and Chen Aizhu, Reuters, February 4, 2022.

5. China Welcomes Russian Oil Tankers with Alternative Payment Methods, by Chen Aizhu, Reuters, March 4, 2022.

