By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Elizabeth Buchanan joins the podcast to discuss the Svalbard Treaty, international interest in the archipelago, and tensions in the High North. Dr. Buchanan is a lecturer of Strategic Studies at the Australian War College and a non-resident fellow at the Modern Warfare Institute.

Download Sea Control 324 – Mind the Svalbard Gap with Dr. Liz Buchanan

Links

1. The Svalbard treaty.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Dr. Ed Salo.