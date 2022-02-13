By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Frédéric Grare joins the program to discuss European Union fishing policy.

Download Sea Control 318 – Fish & Ships with Dr. Frédéric Grare (English Version)

1. Fish and Ships: Chinese Fishing and Europe’s Indo-Pacific Strategy by Dr. Frédéric Grare, European Council on Foreign Relations, August 24, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.