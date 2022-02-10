By Walker Mills

John Bradford and Dr. Olli Suorsa join the program to talk about their recent article in War on the Rocks, “’Lightning Carriers’ Could be Lightweights in an Asian War.” John is a is senior fellow in the Maritime Security Program at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies and a former commander in the U.S. Navy. Olli is an assistant professor at Rabdan Academy in the United Arab Emirates.

Sea Control 317 – Lightning Carriers with John Bradford and Dr. Olli Suorsa

Links

1. “‘Lightning Carriers’ Could be Lightweights in an Asian War” by Olli Suorsa and John Bradford, War on the Rocks, October 29, 2021.

2. “Italian Air Force F-35B Lands on Navy Aircraft Carrier for the First Time,” by David Cenciotti, The Aviationist, November 22, 2021.

3. “Thailand’s Maritime Strategy: National Resilience and Regional Cooperation,” by John Bradford and Wilfried A. Herrmann, The Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs, December 13, 2021.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at SeaControl@cimsec.org.