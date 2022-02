By Jared Samuelson

In Part Two of our conversation, Master Chief Larry Nowell (ret.) joins the program to discuss his Navy career, to include his time at TOPGUN and controlling fighters over Vietnam.

Download Sea Control 316 – Fighter Control over Vietnam with Master Chief Larry Nowell (ret.), Pt. 2

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Joshua Groover.