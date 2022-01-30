Sea Control 314 – A Global Force for the Greater Good with CAPT Dave Ramassini

By Jared Samuelson

CAPT Dave Ramassini joins the program to discuss the advantages of the U.S. Coast Guard versus its gray hull counterparts, as well as issuing a call for a more stable USCG budget.

1. “The United States Coast Guard: A Global Force for the Greater Good,” by CAPT Dave Ramassini, USNI Blog, October 19, 2021.

2. “To Small to Answer the Call,” by CAPT Dave Ramassini, Proceedings, May 2017.

3. “Build a Great White Fleet for the 21st Century,” by CAPT Dave Ramassini, Proceedings, May 2018.

