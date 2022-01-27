Podcast

Sea Control 313 – Chinese ASW Sorties with Dr. Olli Suorsa

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Olli Pekka Suorsa joins us to discuss a series of Chinese anti-submarine warfare sorties and their possible meaning.

Links

1. “The Anti-Submarine Warfare Component of China’s Sorties in Taiwain’s ADIZ,” by Dr. Olli Pekka Suorsa, The Diplomat, November 4, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.

