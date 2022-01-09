Sea Control 308 – Maritime Security & Cameroon with Dr. Maurice Beseng

By Walker Mills

Sea Control talks with Dr. Maurice Beseng, a researcher at Sheffield University, about his recent article in the journal African Security entitled: “The Nature and Scope of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing and Fisheries Crime in Cameroon: Implications for Maritime Security.” The conversation covers the links between fisheries crime and maritime security as well as the role of Chinese and foreign fishermen in the region and the potential impact of chronic fish scarcity.

Links

1. “The Nature and Scope of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing and Fisheries Crime in Cameroon: Implications for Maritime Security” by Maurice Beseng, African Security, 2021.

2. Sea Control 256 – Reporting From the Sea With Ian Urbina by Walker Mills, CIMSEC, June 6, 2021

3. Dr. Beseng’s website.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast.

