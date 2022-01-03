By Walker Mills

Sea Control talks with Chris Booth about his recent essays on covert maritime logistics in the Second World War, using mules for logistics, and seaplanes, which appeared in War on the Rocks, Small Wars Journal, and USNI Proceedings, respectively.

Download Sea Control 306 – Covert Logistics with Chris Booth

Links

1. “The Modern Shetland Bus: The Lure of Covert Maritime Vessels for Great-Power Competition,” by Chris Booth, War on the Rocks, December 29, 2020.

2. “Mules: Recommitting to Pack Animals Across the Spectrum of Armed Conflict,” by Chris Booth, Small Wars Journal, May 19, 2021.

3. “Unfurl the Banners: Privateers and Commerce Raiding of China’s Merchant Fleet in Developing Markets,” by Chris Booth and Walker Mills, War on the Rocks, February 18, 2021.

4. “Pierre Sprey, Pentagon Analyst Who Battled Brass to Produce A-10 Warplane, Dies at 83,” by Matt Schudel, The Washington Post, August 20, 2021.

5. Sea Control 288: Chinese Civilian Shipping and the Threat to Taiwan with Tom Shugart, CIMSEC, October 28, 2021.

6. “Pack Animals – The German Mountain Infantry Brigade,” NATO, February 18, 2019.

7. “Overcome the Tyranny of Distance,” by Chris Booth, USNI Proceedings (December 2020).

8. “Give Amphibians a Second Look,” by Walker Mills and Dylan Philips-Levine, USNI Proceedings, December 2020.

9. “Bring Back the Seaplane,” by David Alman, War on the Rocks, July 1, 2020.

10. “Cocaine Logistics for the Marine Corps,” by Walker Mills, Dylan Philips-Levine and Collin Fox, War on the Rocks, July 22, 2020.

11. “Modern Sea Monsters: Revisiting Wing in Ground Effect Aircraft for the Next Fight,” by Walker Mills, Joshua Taylor and Dylan Philips-Levine, USNI Proceedings, September 2020.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at SeaControl@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by William McQuiston.