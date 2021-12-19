By Walker Mills

Host Walker Mills talks with Air National Guard officer David Alman about his essays on seaplanes that have appeared in USNI Proceedings, War on the Rocks, and CIMSEC. Alman explains the history of seaplanes in the navy, what happened to them, and why it’s time to bring them back into the force.

Download Sea Control 303 – The Case for Seaplanes with David Alman

Links

1. “A Japanese Seaplane Could be the Difference Maker for the U.S. Military,” by David Alman, War on the Rocks, November 4, 2021.

2. “Bring Back the Seaplane,” by David Alman, War on the Rocks, July 1, 2020.

3. “Extend Air Wing Range with Seaplane Tankers,” by David Alman, USNI Proceedings, May 2021.

4. “Seaplanes go to War: The Role Seaplanes Played During WWII,” by David Alman, USNI Proceedings, August 2021.

5. “From Sea to Sky,” by David Alman, CIMSEC (December 10, 2019).

6. “Give Amphibians a Second Look,” by Walker Mills and Dylan Phillips-Levine, USNI Proceedings, December 2020.

7. War Plan Orange: The US Strategy to Defeat Japan, 1897-1945, by Edward S. Miller, Naval Institute Press 2007.

8. “Implementing Expeditionary ASW,” by Walker Mills, Dylan Phillips-Levine, Trevor Phillips-Levine and Collin Fox, USNI Proceedings, April 2021.

9. “AFSOC plans to demo amphibious MC-130J by end of next year, commander says,” by Leila Barghouty, Defense News, September 20, 2021.

10. “Air Force special operations general visits Japan to gain insight on seaplanes,” by Jonathan Snyder, Stars and Stripes, November 10, 2021.

11. “DARPA Requests Information for Wing-In-Ground Effect Aircraft for the US Military,” by Peter Ong, Naval News, August 24, 2021.

12. “Modern Sea Monsters: Revisiting Wing-in-Ground Effect Aircraft for the Next Fight,” by Walker Mills, Joshua Taylor and Dylan Phillips-Levine, USNI Proceedings, September 2020.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.