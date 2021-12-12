By Jared Samuelson

Former Fifth Fleet Commander VADM John “Fozzie” Miller (ret.) and Ari Cicurel join the program to discuss their article for RealClearDefense, “Fifth Fleet’s TF 59 is a Good Start,” and developments in unmanned systems.

Sea Control 301 – Task Force 59 with John “Fozzie” Miller and Ari Cicurel

Links

1. “Fifth Fleet’s Task Force 59 is a Good Start,” by John W. Miller and Ari Cicurel, RealClearDefense, October 6, 2021.

