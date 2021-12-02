By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Johanna Mellis from the End of Sport podcast joins the program to discuss the famed 1956 water polo match between Hungary and the Soviet Union known as the “Blood in the Water” game.

Sea Control 298 – Blood in the Water with Dr. Johanna Mellis

Links

1. End of Sport podcast

2. Crossing the Lane Lines: Treading Water in the Deep End – How Black Water Polo Players are Changing the Game with Genai Kerr, March 26, 2021.

3. Das Wunder von Bern, 2003.

4. Freedom’s Fury, 2020.

5. The Olympic Games, the Soviet Sports Bureaucracy and the Cold War – Red Sport, Red Tape, by Jenifer Parks, Lexington Books, 2016.

6. “The (Inter-Communist) Cold War on Ice: Soviet-Czechoslovak Ice Hockey Politics, 1967-1969,” by Oldrich Tuma et al, The Wilson Center, Cold War International History Project, 2014.

7. Cold War Games: Propaganda, the Olympics and US Foreign Policy, by Toby C. Rider, University of Illinois Press, 2016.

8. “From Defectors to Cooperators: The Impact of 1956 on Athletes, Sports Leaders and Sport Policy in Socialist Hungary,” by Johanna Mellis, Cambridge University Press, November 12, 2019.

9. “Cold War Politics and the California Running Scene: The Experiences of Mihály Iglói and László Tábori in the Golden State,” by Johanna Mellis, Journal of Sport History, University of Illinois Press, Spring 2019.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.