By Jared Samuelson
MIDN 1/C Benoit Gorgemans joins the program to discuss his research and Proceedings article covering the history and development of the Russian Navy’s flotilla in the Caspian Sea.
Downloaded Sea Control 295 – Russia’s Caspian Flotilla with MIDN 1/C Benoit Gorgemans
Links
1. “The Caspian Flotilla: Russia’s Offensive Reinvention,” by MIDN 1/C Benoit Gorgemans, Proceedings, August 2021.
Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.
This episode was edited and produced by Keagan Ingersoll.