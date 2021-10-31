By Walker Mills

Kunika Kakuta, a PhD student in the War Studies Department at King’s College, London joins us to talk about her dissertation comparing naval culture and politics in 5th century Athens and Imperial Japan. She discusses the relationship between naval institutions and politics, primary source research, and lessons for contemporary leaders.

Sea Control 289 – Naval Culture in Athens and Imperial Japan with Kunika Kakuta

1. “The Thucydides Trap: Are the U.S. and China Headed for War?” by Graham Allison, The Atlantic, September, 24, 2015.

2. Seapower States: Maritime Culture, Continental Empires and the Conflict that Made the Modern World, by Andrew Lambert, Yale University Press, 2018.

