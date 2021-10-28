By Walker Mills

Thomas Shugart, a recently retired Navy captain and now defense analyst, discusses his recent piece in War on the Rocks, “Mind the Gap: How China’s Civilian Shipping Could Enable A Taiwan Invasion.” The conversation covers the balance of maritime power in the Strait of Taiwan, the People’s Maritime Militia, and how China could use civilian vessels to move its troops in a cross-strait invasion.

Download Sea Control 288 – Chinese Civilian Shipping and the threat to Taiwan with Tom Shugart

