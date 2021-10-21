Sea Control 286 — Taiwan and Sea Denial with Collin Fox and Jonathan Selling

By Jared Samuelson

This week, we are joined by two of our editors and CIMSEC contributors, Jonathan Selling and Collin Fox. They have each written on Taiwan for CIMSEC within the last year and join the program to discuss Taiwan and sea denial.

Links

1. “The Porcupine in No Man’s Sea: Arming Taiwan for Sea Denial,“ by Collin Fox, CIMSEC, August 4, 2021.

2. “Between the Giants: The Future of the Taiwanese Navy in an Era of Great Power Competition,“ by Jonathan Selling, CIMSEC, September 18, 2020.

