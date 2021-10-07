By Jared Samuelson

John Bradford joins the podcast to discuss his articles, “Maritime Governance Capacity Building: A U.S.-Japan Alliance Agenda for Rule of Law in the Indo-Pacific,” which appeared in Pacific Forum, and a collaboration with Blake Herzinger for the USNI blog, “10 Things Every Sailor and Marine Should Know Before Deploying to Southeast Asia.”

Sea Control 282 – Maritime Capacity Building and Southeast Asia Lessons with John Bradford

Links

1. “Maritime Governance Capacity Building: A U.S.-Japan Alliance Agenda for Rule of Law in the Indo-Pacific,“ by John Bradford, Pacific Forum, Issues and Issues & Insights Vol. 21, SR 2, pp. 38-43.

2. “10 Things Every Sailor and Marine Should Know Before Deploying to Southeast Asia,” by John Bradford and Blake Herzinger, USNI Blog, August 2, 2021.

3. “What is China’s Strategy in the Senkaku Islands?“ by Dr. Alessio Patalano, War on the Rocks, September 10, 2020.

4. Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Studies.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.