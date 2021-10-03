Sea Control 281 – Here There Be Dragons with Tim Choi and Adam Lajeunesse

By Jared Samuelson

Friend of the pod Tim Choi and Adam Lajeunesse join the program to discuss their article, “Here There Be Dragons? Chinese Submarine Operations in the Arctic,” and the feasibility of Chinese under-ice operations.

Links

1. “Here there be dragons? Chinese submarine options in the Arctic,” by Adam Lajeunesse and Tim Choi, Journal of Strategic Studies, June 23, 2021.

