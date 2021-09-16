Sea Control 276 – India’s Strategy for the Indian Ocean Region with Dr. Rohan Mukherjee

By Jared Samuelson Dr. Rohan Mukherjee joins the programs to discuss Indian strategy in the Indian Ocean Region, waning U.S. interest, the Indian Navy’s Sea Denial versus Sea Control debate, and more.

1. “Keeping China Out, the United States In, and Pakistan Down: India’s Strategy for the Indian Ocean Region,” by Dr. Rohan Mukherjee, Asia Policy, Volume 16, Number 3, July 2021.

