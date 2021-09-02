By Jared Samuelson

Bryan Clark and Bryan McGrath join the program to explain their latest idea for changing the Navy’s force generation model, getting carrier air wings to operate as a system, required shoreside infrastructure, and more.

Download Sea Control 272 – Changing the Navy’s Force Generation Model with Bryan Clark and Bryan McGrath

Links

1. “Disrupt the Navy’s Operational Model to Counter China,” by Bryan Clark & Bryan McGrath, CDRSalamander, Aug 11, 2021.

2. “Restoring American Seapower – A New Fleet Architecture for the United States Navy,” by Bryan Clark, Bryan McGrath et al., Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, 2017.

3. “American Seapower at a Crossroads: A Plan to Restore the US Navy’s Maritime Advantage,“ by Bryan Clark, Timothy Walton, and Seth Cropsey, Hudson Institute, Sep 29, 2020.

Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.