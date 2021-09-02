Podcast

Sea Control 272 – Changing the Navy’s Force Generation Model with Bryan Clark and Bryan McGrath

Leave a comment

By Jared Samuelson

Bryan Clark and Bryan McGrath join the program to explain their latest idea for changing the Navy’s force generation model, getting carrier air wings to operate as a system, required shoreside infrastructure, and more.

Download Sea Control 272 – Changing the Navy’s Force Generation Model with Bryan Clark and Bryan McGrath

Links

1. “Disrupt the Navy’s Operational Model to Counter China,” by Bryan Clark & Bryan McGrath, CDRSalamander, Aug 11, 2021.
2. “Restoring American Seapower – A New Fleet Architecture for the United States Navy,” by Bryan Clark, Bryan McGrath et al., Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, 2017.
3. “American Seapower at a Crossroads: A Plan to Restore the US Navy’s Maritime Advantage, by Bryan Clark, Timothy Walton, and Seth Cropsey, Hudson Institute, Sep 29, 2020.

Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.