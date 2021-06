By Jared Samuelson

If you’ve missed it, you need to read the new newsletter by and for junior officers, Sea State. Two contributors, Madison Sargeant and Yash Khatavkar, join the program to discuss the newsletter, its purpose, their editorial process and more!

Sea Control 259 – Sea State with Madison Sargeant and Yash Khatavkar

Links

1. Sea State Newsletter

