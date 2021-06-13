Podcast

Sea Control 258 – The Ship with Maj Gen Mick Ryan

By Jared Samuelson

Australian Army Major General Mick Ryan joins the program for a wide-ranging discussion sparked by his reading of C.S. Forester’s classic, The Ship. We discuss “useful fiction,” lessons learned from Forester, and a whole raft of reading recommendations (see the show notes!).

Download Sea Control 258 – The Ship with Maj Gen Mick Ryan

Links

1. The Ship by C.S. Forester, reprint of the ed. published by Sun Dial Press in 1944.
3. Ghost Fleet, by Peter W. Singer and August Cole, Eamon Dolan Books, 2016. 
4. Burn In, by P.W. Singer and August Cole, 2020. 

6. Zero Day Code: A novel of the End of Days: a cyberwar apocalypse, by John Birmingham, Gigantic Bombs Corporation, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

