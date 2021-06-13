Sea Control 258 – The Ship with Maj Gen Mick Ryan

By Jared Samuelson

Australian Army Major General Mick Ryan joins the program for a wide-ranging discussion sparked by his reading of C.S. Forester’s classic, The Ship. We discuss “useful fiction,” lessons learned from Forester, and a whole raft of reading recommendations (see the show notes!).

Links

1. The Ship by C.S. Forester, reprint of the ed. published by Sun Dial Press in 1944.

3. Ghost Fleet , by Peter W. Singer and August Cole, Eamon Dolan Books, 2016.

Burn In 4., by P.W. Singer and August Cole, 2020.

An Eye for a Storm: Imagining the Future of Professional Military Education and Its Effect on the ADF of Tomorrow The Forge. 5., by August Cole and PW Singer,

6. Zero Day Code: A novel of the End of Days: a cyberwar apocalypse, by John Birmingham, Gigantic Bombs Corporation, 2021.

