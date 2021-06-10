By Anna McNeil
LCDR Rachel Foote and CDR Charlotte Mundy of the U.S. Coast Guard join us to discuss the complex definition of cognitive diversity, bias, organizational culture and more!
Download Sea Control 257 – Embracing Cognitive Diversity with Rachel Foote & Charlotte Mundy
Links
1. “Embrace Cognitive Diversity,” by LCDR Rachel Foote, USNI Proceedings, December 2020.
2. “Teams Solve Problems Faster When They’re Cognitively Diverse,” by Alison Reynolds and David Lewis, Harvard Business Review, March 30, 2017.
3. The War Room, U.S. Army War College podcast.
