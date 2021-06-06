By Walker Mills

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and investigative journalist Ian Urbina join the program to talk about his recent article in The New Yorker about fish meal and his book The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier. Ian describes his experiences reporting from the sea, the impacts of IUU fishing, sea farer abandonment, and the concept of “sea blindness.” Lastly, Ian talks about how the Outlaw Ocean Project is “breaking the mold” of traditional journalism and increasing their reach to raise awareness of ocean issues.

Download Sea Control 256 – Reporting from the Sea with Ian Urbina

