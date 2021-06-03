Sea Control 255 – Littoral Access Companies with Zach Ota

By Walker Mills

Major Zach Ota, a Marine Corps Regional Affairs Officer, talks with host Walker Mills about his award-winning essay “Littoral Access Companies” as well as the opportunities and challenges in the Marine Corps international affairs community. Zach also tells the story of Sergeant Major Jacob Vouza, a Solomon Islands native who played a critical role in the Allied victory at Guadalcanal.

Links

1. “Littoral Access Companies,” by Zach Ota, Marine Corps Gazette, February 2021.

2. “Tentative Manual for Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations,” by USMC, 2020.

3. “Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment,” USMC, 2017.

4. Solomon Islanders in World War II: An Indigenous Perspective, Anna Annie Kwai, Australian National University Press, 2017.

5. “Sleeper Cell Logistics,” by Michael Sweeny, Marine Corps Gazette, January 2021.

6. Civil Affairs: Soldiers Became Governors, by Albert Weinberg and Harry Coles, Center of Military History, 1986.

