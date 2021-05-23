Sea Control 252 – Bordering on Crisis with Brian Wilson and Nora Johnson

By Jared Samuelson

Defecting Soviet sailors, possible contamination from explosions in Chinese port facilities, and deadly lemons! How do the U.S. and Canadian governments organize a whole-of-government response to a threat originating in the maritime domain? Brian Wilson and Nora Johnson join the podcast to discuss Maritime Operational Threat Response, the U.S. response, and Maritime Emergency Response Protocol, its Canadian counterpart.

Links

Bordering on Crisis: Overcoming Multiagency Crisis Coordination Challenges New York University Press, 2021. 1. “,” by Brian Wilson and Nora Johnson,, 2021.

Martha’s Vineyard Magazine, December 1, 2005. 3. “ The Defection of Simas Kudirka ,” by Tom Dunlop,, December 1, 2005.

6. “Lemons Caught in a Squeeze,” by Paul Blustein and Brian rnes, The Washington Post, September 10, 2004.

