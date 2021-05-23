By Jared Samuelson
Defecting Soviet sailors, possible contamination from explosions in Chinese port facilities, and deadly lemons! How do the U.S. and Canadian governments organize a whole-of-government response to a threat originating in the maritime domain? Brian Wilson and Nora Johnson join the podcast to discuss Maritime Operational Threat Response, the U.S. response, and Maritime Emergency Response Protocol, its Canadian counterpart.
Download Sea Control 252 – Bordering on Crisis with Brian Wilson and Nora Johnson
Links
1. “Bordering on Crisis: Overcoming Multiagency Crisis Coordination Challenges,” by Brian Wilson and Nora Johnson, New York University Press, 2021.
2. The Jump
3. “The Defection of Simas Kudirka,” by Tom Dunlop, Martha’s Vineyard Magazine, December 1, 2005.
4. “China explosions: what we know about what happened in Tianjin,” BBC, August 17, 2015.
5. MV Sun Sea
6. “Lemons Caught in a Squeeze,” by Paul Blustein and Brian rnes, The Washington Post, September 10, 2004.
Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.